IN Quotes | Zweli Mkhize says SA has passed its Covid-19 'inflection point'

Here are five quotes from Mkhize's update.

Inflection point

“SA has passed its inflection point. The Covid-19 mortality rate passed 12,264, a high number, but at the same time there are diseases that cause more mortalities.”

Positive national recovery

“With 82% recoveries nationally and some provinces showing 90% recoveries, it is very positive. Therefore it is the right time to start considering what needs to be done as we move towards a risk-adjusted approach towards normality.”

Major lessons

“How do we mount a whole of society approach, and address societal anxiety under a united leadership from government and society? This is one of our major lessons.”

Reconstruction process

“Covid-19 showed the weakened structure of our economy, and the lockdown worsened poverty, unemployment and inequality. We will look at the reconstruction process going forward.”

Post-pandemic economy

“Now is the right time to start looking at an economy after Covid-19 that will correct the weaknesses of the past."