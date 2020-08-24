IN Quotes | Zweli Mkhize says SA has passed its Covid-19 'inflection point'
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says SA's Covid-19 recovery rate is a positive sign the country is moving away from its infection peak.
Speaking at last week's release of the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) Socio-Economic Impact Assessment of Covid-19 on SA, Mkhize said the country was now passing the “inflection point”.
The programme analyses the impact on the economy, and examines how people within different demographics residing in different geographical areas are affected by Covid-19.
To date, SA has 607,045 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 12,987 deaths. The country's recovery rate stands at 504,127, translating to a recovery rate of more than 83%.
Here are five quotes from Mkhize's update.
Inflection point
“SA has passed its inflection point. The Covid-19 mortality rate passed 12,264, a high number, but at the same time there are diseases that cause more mortalities.”
Positive national recovery
“With 82% recoveries nationally and some provinces showing 90% recoveries, it is very positive. Therefore it is the right time to start considering what needs to be done as we move towards a risk-adjusted approach towards normality.”
Major lessons
“How do we mount a whole of society approach, and address societal anxiety under a united leadership from government and society? This is one of our major lessons.”
Reconstruction process
“Covid-19 showed the weakened structure of our economy, and the lockdown worsened poverty, unemployment and inequality. We will look at the reconstruction process going forward.”
Post-pandemic economy
“Now is the right time to start looking at an economy after Covid-19 that will correct the weaknesses of the past."