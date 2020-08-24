South Africa

SA recorded 100 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours: Mkhize

24 August 2020 - 20:53 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 100 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

SA recorded 100 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.

Speaking during a webinar, Mkhize said the total number of deaths recorded across SA had climbed to 13,159.

Of the new deaths, 14 were recorded in KZN, 36 in Mpumalanga, 12 in Gauteng, eight in Limpopo, 11 in the Eastern Cape and 19 in the Western Cape.

Mkhize did not release the figures on the number of new cases in the past 24 hours. This story will be updated when those figures are made available.

The minister said, however, that the number of tests being done was declining.

"The people who are presenting for tests have declined," he said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

