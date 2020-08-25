Inanda girl, 13, killed and five others injured after hijackers lose control of vehicle

Police have launched a hunt for two men, and possibly more accomplices, who ran over six children, killing a 13-year-old, while evading arrest after a hijacking on Monday evening.

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said the incident occurred in Emaplanzini in Inanda, north of Durban, shortly after 6pm.

“At approximately 6.07pm the tracking device on a 2013 silver Ford Figo Ambiente that was hijacked from Parlock in Newlands was activated and emitting signals in the Inanda area. Members of Rusa, Tracker and the Inanda police began honing in on the signal.”