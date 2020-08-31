Why did shooter not first assess the situation?: cleric on Nathaniel Julies

The fatal shooting of a disabled teenager in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, last week is unacceptable, said a cleric who was outside court on Monday ahead of the first appearance of two police officers.

A handful of protesters carrying “#Justice4Nathaniel” placards gathered outside the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto. The parents of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies were not seen at the court.

Julies, who had Down syndrome, was killed in Eldorado Park last Wednesday.

“It is really heartbreaking for me and the church to see a young boy, suffering from Down syndrome, shot in such a manner. I ask myself: did the [shooter] not first assess the situation before he took out his gun and shot this boy?” said reverend Elliot Jingqi. “This is unacceptable. The family is OK, but the pain will not go away for now.”

Jingqi said Julies was a friendly boy loved by everyone in the community.

Rabia Kitup said the community of Eldorado Park was still reeling from the incident.

“We want to see who shot Nathaniel.”

