Krugersdorp dad who used his own child and others to make porn material to be sentenced

01 September 2020
A man accused of making and distributing pornographic material featuring his own child and the children of relatives is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.
A Krugersdorp man accused of creating and distributing pornography featuring his own minor child and the children of relatives is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.

His sentence will be handed down at the high court sitting in Palm Ridge.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the suspect had pleaded guilty to a string of charges which included unlawful possession of child pornography, unlawful creation of child pornography, unlawful importing or procuring of child pornography, unlawful distribution of child pornography, using a child for child pornography, benefiting from child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

The 40-year-old was arrested in August 2019 after an investigation by the FBI which alerted SA police to the crimes.

His arrest led to the arrest of one other person.  

HeraldLIVE reported last week that Kerwin David Budden, a Port Elizabeth man linked to the Krugersdorp suspect, was convicted of possession and distribution of child pornography.

In a separate trial, Budden pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Krugersdorp suspect had allegedly confessed to Budden’s involvement in the pornography distribution and when police searched Budden’s residence, they found several child pornographic images on his cellphone and laptop.

