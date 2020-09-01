South Africa

WATCH | No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid

01 September 2020 - 07:09 By TimesLIVE

Makgodi Josephine Pheeha, who is accused of pouring acid on her boyfriend, was denied bail at the Soshanguve magistrate's court on Monday.

The pregnant 21-year-old appeared briefly in court, facing charges of premeditated murder.

Johnny Rasemi, Andile's brother, was called by neighbours about 10pm on August 8, the night of the incident, to rush his brother to hospital.

Speaking to TimesLIVE from his home, he said he supported the state's position to oppose bail.

