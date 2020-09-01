ConCourt to hear if public protector's powers extend to taxpayer information

Do the public protector's powers to subpoena extend to taxpayer information?

This is the question that Constitutional Court judges will deal with this week as they hear an application for leave to appeal by the public protector against a high court judgment passed in March which held that taxpayer information was confidential.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) approached the high court in Pretoria seeking an order declaring that taxpayer information was confidential.

It sought this order after a request by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in 2018 for access to former president Jacob Zuma's tax records.

Mkhwebane sought the records as part of her investigation into claims that Zuma received monthly payments of R1m from Royal Security, headed by politically connected businessman Roy Moodley, in the first few months of his term in office in 2009.