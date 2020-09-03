Cops rescue pensioner held hostage as attackers emptied his bank accounts

A 76-year-old man who was kidnapped and held hostage overnight while his attackers emptied his bank accounts at various petrol station ATMs has been rescued in Phillip Nel Park in Pretoria, said police.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

The Hawks, Tshwane metro police, K9 unit as well as Tracker connect had joined in the investigation.

“They took up their strategic positions and identified a suspicious Hyundai i20 hatchback entering a local petrol station with two occupants. The two suspects then exited the vehicle, went to the automatic teller machine where they withdrew money in several transactions and drove off,” said police.

“The vehicle was then followed and members managed to stop it. They apprehended the two suspects who were found in possession of the victim's bank card and other valuables.”

The gang had left their third accomplice at the scene to guard the elderly man.

The two gave police an address where the victim was being held hostage.

“The identified premises were accessed where one more suspect was apprehended from the premises. The shocked but unharmed victim was rescued and his vehicle was also recovered from the scene,” said police.

It was not immediately clear how or why the old man had been targeted.

The trio is set to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court soon.

They face charges of kidnapping, extortion and possession of stolen property.

“The vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime has been seized as well as cash, cellphones and the victims’ bank cards for further investigation,” police added.

