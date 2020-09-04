South Africa

Policewoman killed by armed gang during business robbery in KZN

04 September 2020 - 13:44
A KwaZulu-Natal policewoman died during a shooting on Friday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/krisonealphotography

Members of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt for armed robbers who shot dead a police officer on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo told TimesLIVE that members of the Durban Organised Crime Unit were investigating the matter in which a 38-year-old female sergeant was killed.

“We can confirm that Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Unit are investigating a case of murder and armed robbery which happened at Nsuze, northern KZN, in the early hours of this morning.”

Mhlongo said it was alleged that unknown suspects held up security guards at gunpoint and forcefully entered a store in the area.

“A safe was blown up with explosives and Nsuze police station members responded. Upon their arrival, suspects shot at the police van, fatally wounding a 38-year-old female sergeant.”

It is understood that the incident occurred shortly after midnight when police officers reacted to a call of a business robbery at a Boxer store.

It is believed that two sergeants from the Nsuze police station responded to the complaint and had been observing the outer perimeter of the scene in their police vehicle when they came under heavy gunfire.

Mhlongo said no arrests have yet been made.

TimesLIVE

