South Africa

Is the cold really done with us? Yes, says SA Weather Service as temperatures rise

07 September 2020 - 06:17 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Sunny and warmer days are predicted across the country this week.
Sunny and warmer days are predicted across the country this week.
Image: vapi / 123RF Stock Photo

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) says chances of a cold front are at zero this week as temperatures are expected to rise across the country.

Forecaster Celeste Fourie told TimesLIVE there is a chance of flooding in some coastal parts of SA, including the Eastern Cape, which could result in “cooler temperatures”.

It will be a sunny week for Johannesburg and Pretoria. Minimum and maximum temperatures for Pretoria are between 9°C and 28°C, and in Johannesburg temperatures will be between 9°C and 25°C. 

Both cities have zero chances of rainfall.

These are the Monday temperatures for “popular cities”, according to SAWS:

  • Cape Town- 19°C 
  • Durban- 23°C 
  • Bloemfontein- 26°C 
  • Polokwane- 19°C 
  • Upington- 27°C 
  • Port Elizabeth- 17°C 
  • East London- 19°C.

Snow and rain help fill up Western Cape dams

This week's cold front will leave South Africans shivering and damp, but at least the Western Cape's dams are filling up due to the heavy rainfall.
News
2 weeks ago

Flood warning as Cape prepares for ‘bitterly’ cold, wet and windy weather

The SA Weather Service (Saws) warned that the country will experience “bitterly cold, wet and windy” weather over the next few days.
News
1 month ago

Fiction Friday | 'Blood & Sugar' by Laura Shepherd-Robinson

'Dear God, but he was tortured. What devilry is this?'
Books
1 month ago

Most read

  1. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  2. At least 20 ANC Eastern Cape members to be asked to step aside as party cleans ... News
  3. A million South Africans expected to march against corruption South Africa
  4. DA leaders face charges & investigations amid battle for control of the party News
  5. If you can't get a job take your CV, and high spirits, to the streets South Africa

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X