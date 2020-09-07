Is the cold really done with us? Yes, says SA Weather Service as temperatures rise

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) says chances of a cold front are at zero this week as temperatures are expected to rise across the country.

Forecaster Celeste Fourie told TimesLIVE there is a chance of flooding in some coastal parts of SA, including the Eastern Cape, which could result in “cooler temperatures”.

It will be a sunny week for Johannesburg and Pretoria. Minimum and maximum temperatures for Pretoria are between 9°C and 28°C, and in Johannesburg temperatures will be between 9°C and 25°C.

Both cities have zero chances of rainfall.

These are the Monday temperatures for “popular cities”, according to SAWS: