Cash-in-transit robber gets lengthy sentence

09 September 2020 - 07:23 By TimesLIVE
CCTV footage linked the Dube hostel resident to the 2018 cash-in-transit robbery. File image
Image: Masi Losi

A Dube hostel resident convicted of robbery and murder has been sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 47 years in jail.

The sentence has been welcomed by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Bhekani Dladla, 30, was sentenced by the Palm Ridge High Court on Monday for the armed robbery and murder of a Fidelity Cash Solutions security guard who had collected R30,000 from a butchery in Johannesburg in May 2018.

Dladla was assisted by Lalela Cwabaza, 37, before fleeing, said Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu of the Hawks.

Cwabaza was shot and killed with an accomplice during a shootout with police when six heavily armed men robbed Edenvale High School in February 2019. During the incident, four suspects were arrested.

Dladla was arrested in February 2019.

"He was positively linked to the crime scene through CCTV when the robbery was committed," said Mulamu.

Dladla was found guilty on counts of murder, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for armed robbery, 15 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and 10 years for possession of ammunition.

He was remanded in custody until his sentencing.

TimesLIVE

