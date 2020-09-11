Double deduction glitch caused by technical issue on Nedbank’s systems: Capitec

Capitec Bank has attributed a glitch that led to double deductions from some of its customers’ accounts to a technical issue on Nedbank’s systems.

“The double deduction was caused by a technical issue on Nedbank’s systems, which affected billing on their point of sale terminals. We take this very seriously and are working with them to rectify the error as quickly as possible,” Capitec Bank said in a statement.

The bank said it would follow a standard industry process, which could take up to 24 hours.

“We apologise to our clients for the inconvenience.”

On Friday, Capitec customers woke to unexpected deductions from their bank accounts.

Some of the bank's account holders complained that their cards appeared to have been used at retail stores in the early hours of the morning, and others said cashback purchases were made.

Capitec had said in a morning tweet that the deductions were caused by a technical glitch.

Nedbank confirmed in a statement on Friday that “certain individuals were impacted by a technical error involving the processing of card transactions”.

“A transactional file of September 7 was erroneously processed on September 11, resulting in duplicate debits. Nedbank apologises for the inconvenience caused and confirms that the impacted individuals will be reimbursed within 24 hours.”

TimesLIVE