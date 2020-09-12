South Africa

KZN duo given life imprisonment for beating and burning a man they accused of rape

12 September 2020 - 12:06
Two KZN men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the gruesome murder of a man they accused of rape.
Two KZN men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the gruesome murder of a man they accused of rape.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been given life terms after they beat and burnt a man who they accused of raping one of their girlfriends.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the Pongola regional court convicted and sentenced Sibusiso Nkosi, 39, and Simo Sibiya, 24, to life imprisonment on Thursday for the gruesome murder of Sibusiso Mdluli last year.

“The accused assaulted and set Mdluli alight on February 17 2019.

“Mdluli was found with burn injuries at Ncotshane Reserve.

“He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“A case of murder was opened at Pongola police station for investigation,” she said.

Mbele said the duo was arrested a few days after the incident.

“During the trial it was revealed that the accused killed Mdluli, accusing him of raping a girlfriend of one of the accused.”

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula said vigilantism “cannot be tolerated”.

“We always emphasise to the community that taking the law into their own hands is punishable and that all criminal activities must be reported to the police,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Joburg man sentenced to multiple life sentences for rape

A Johannesburg man has been sentenced to multiple life sentences for the rape of three women.
News
16 hours ago

Jurgen Vandekeere found guilty 9 years after Chantelle Barnard's rape and mutilation

After nine years a Benoni family will finally see justice for their daughter after she was brutally raped and murdered in 2011.
News
20 hours ago

24 children killed during level 5 of lockdown in Eastern Cape

A total of 24 children were killed during level 5 of the lockdown in the Eastern Cape, according to the latest quarterly crime statistics released by ...
News
1 day ago

Cops hunt for 11 men after Eastern Cape teen 'gang-raped on soccer field'

Eastern Cape police are searching for 11 men who allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  2. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  3. EXCLUSIVE | Cape protection rackets accused of casting net wider after lockdown ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man arrested after 'trying to snatch girl' at Florida pizza shop South Africa
  5. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
X