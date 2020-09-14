South Africa

Pinstripes for court: Smiling Norma Mngoma in dock over damaged car

14 September 2020 - 12:01
Norma Mngoma appeared briefly in court on Monday.
Norma Mngoma appeared briefly in court on Monday.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE

The case against the wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, has been postponed to October 23.

Her lawyer, Victor Nkhwashu, requested additional documents from the state.

“The matter is being postponed to the 23rd of October to allow the state to get the outstanding  disclosure to be given to us and to allow the process in the high court to be concluded and thereafter a decision will be taken regarding this matter,” said Nkhwashu.

Mngoma appeared briefly in the Pretoria regional court on Monday in connection with charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. A smiling Mngoma wore a grey pinstripe suit, paired with a white shirt and black patent heels.

Mngoma's lawyers have filed an application with the high court to have her arrest declared invalid.

She was arrested in July after she allegedly caused extensive damage to a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG driven by her husband, by repeatedly scratching it, and insulting a friend of her husband.

TimesLIVE

Norma Gigaba appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on September 14 2020 following her arrest on July 31 2020. She allegedly damaged a R3m Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG which her husband, former minister Malusi Gigaba, had borrowed from a friend.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages'

There was “nothing untoward” in the arrest of Norma Mngoma, wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, and no messages were deleted from her ...
News
5 days ago

Arrest was 'orchestrated scheme to bully me': Malusi Gigaba's wife Norma Mngoma

Norma Mngoma’s arrest was an “orchestrated scheme” to bully her and “delete specific information” from her electronic devices, said the wife of ...
News
1 week ago

'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname

Norma Gigaba is now Norma Mngoma.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  2. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  3. State capture: Dudu Myeni did do SAA, and ditto for SOEs News
  4. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man arrested after 'trying to snatch girl' at Florida pizza shop South Africa

Latest Videos

Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X