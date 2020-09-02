Arrest was 'orchestrated scheme to bully me': Malusi Gigaba's wife Norma Mngoma

She battled to get the equipment back from them and when she finally did, by threatening her husband to approach the ANC’s leadership and eventually taking legal action, “what was more shocking and concerning to me was that certain information had been deleted.”

“The full nature and extent to which my gadgets were tampered with and the removed information is not yet clear. Every attempt by my attorneys to ascertain such information has been met with stalling tactics,” she says.

However, e-mails over the 2015 year, e-mails relating to international trips from 2015 to 2018 and “text messages for the period 2014 and 2015 and some of my pictures taken during local and international trips” had been removed or erased, she said.

“It would seem there was a conscious and systematic pattern to these erasures which my legal representatives and I are still in the process of ascertaining,” says Mngoma.

Her affidavit points to other factors that she says make her arrest unlawful and “nefarious”. Malicious injury to property and crimen injuria were not priority crimes, she said and should not have involved the Hawks. And, the Hawks that were involved in her arrest, Sgt Norton Ndabambi and Maj-Gen KM Mavuso, were from the Hawks’ Mpumalanga office instead of the Pretoria or Johannesburg offices where the alleged offences happened — “the specific officers who arrested me were acting outside their area of geographic and legal jurisdiction,” says Mngoma.

She says she was twice refused the right to legal representation: when they were taking her devices — about 10 days before her arrest — and she asked to speak to a lawyer, “they told me that the right to speak to a lawyer does not apply to investigations conducted by the Hawks, but only to investigations conducted by the regular police”.

When they took her to Brooklyn police station on a Friday evening, “Mr Ndambambi spoke brazenly to my face and said ‘You will spend the entire weekend in the cells. Even your lawyer will not be able to assist you because we are going to drive away with the dockets and switch our phones off'.

“The orchestrated plan with my husband was that I should be kept in custody the entire weekend,” says Mngoma. Indeed at the Brooklyn police station where she was taken into custody there were incidents recorded in the occurrence book, but there were no accompanying statements or dockets, she says.