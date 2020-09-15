South Africa

Landscaper found dead in swimming pool at luxury KZN estate

15 September 2020 - 15:25
A 28-year-old landscaper was found dead in a pool at Zimbali Coastal Estate on Saturday.
A 28-year-old landscaper was found dead in a pool at Zimbali Coastal Estate on Saturday.
Image: Financial Mail

Police are investigating the death of a landscaper who was found dead in a pool at the luxurious Zimbali Coastal Estate in Ballito, north of Durban, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE that the 28-year-old man's body was discovered “floating in a pool” about 8.30am. 

She said the police had opened an inquest docket. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Gwala.

The Zimbali Estate Management Association alerted residents about the “fatal accident” shortly after the body was discovered. It said it was shocked and saddened by the man's death, adding that he was not an estate employee but worked for a private contractor.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two men 'stab each other to death' on Durban pier during argument

Two 25-year-old men fatally stabbed each other after an argument near Durban's Snake Park pier on Sunday evening, police said
News
1 day ago

KZN cop arrested in connection with murder of three people

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer has been arrested in connection with the murder of three people in Ngabayena, outside Pietermartizburg.
News
2 days ago

Community beats three suspected criminals to death in Eastern Cape

Three men were beaten to death and their bodies set alight by Rhwantsana villagers on Wednesday, near the Eastern Cape town of Cacadu, formerly known ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  2. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  3. State capture: Dudu Myeni did do SAA, and ditto for SOEs News
  4. DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango calls it a day News
  5. ANC's Zim trip: home affairs to probe whether delegation flouted lockdown rules News

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on children
Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
X