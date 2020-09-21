South Africa

WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications

Council fears he might try to dupe unsuspecting job-seekers

21 September 2020 - 21:36
A man was caught on camera carrying a job vacancies drop-box he allegedly stole from the Newcastle municipality.
Image: Newcastle municipality via Facebook

The Newcastle municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has appealed to the public to help it find the man caught on video stealing a vacancies drop-box.

“The suspect is believed to have made off with the box around 10.30am. At this stage it’s not clear whether the suspect was working alone or had assistance,” the municipality said in a statement on Monday.

The municipality said it believed that the suspect would target unsuspecting job applicants and try to solicit money from them in return for the promise of employment.

“An investigation is currently under way,” it said.

URGENT NOTICE The Newcastle Municipality is appealing to members of the public to assist in finding the whereabouts of...

Posted by Newcastle Municipality on Monday, 21 September 2020

According to the municipality, the man was dressed in blue jeans, black sneakers, a grey jersey, a yellow mask and a white hat.

“Members of the public with information are urged to contact the municipality or the police,” it added.

TimesLIVE

