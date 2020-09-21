WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications

The Newcastle municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has appealed to the public to help it find the man caught on video stealing a vacancies drop-box.

“The suspect is believed to have made off with the box around 10.30am. At this stage it’s not clear whether the suspect was working alone or had assistance,” the municipality said in a statement on Monday.

The municipality said it believed that the suspect would target unsuspecting job applicants and try to solicit money from them in return for the promise of employment.

“An investigation is currently under way,” it said.