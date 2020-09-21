'It will be difficult to back ANC': Nehawu

The largest public sector union has warned that it will be difficult to convince its members to continue voting for the ANC.

SowetanLIVE reported that about 60 members of the National Education, Health and Allies Workers' Union (Nehawu) picketed outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday demanding answers from their nationwide strike last month.

The union protested against the non-payment of the public sector 2020 salary increases, shortages of coronavirus personal protective equipment for frontline workers, non-filling of vacant posts leading to staff shortages and covid-19 corruption.

Union spokesperson Khaya Xaba said they had expected President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond to their demands by September 10.

"This protest is a follow up as we are still [awaiting] a response from government in relation to the issues we've raised. We are expecting someone from government to speak to us," Xaba said.