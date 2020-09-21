Politics

Nehawu says members are suffering

'It will be difficult to back ANC': Nehawu

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
21 September 2020 - 18:34
Union spokesperson Khaya Xaba said they had expected President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond to their demands by September 10.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

The largest public sector union has warned that it will be difficult to convince its members to continue voting for the ANC.

SowetanLIVE reported that about 60 members of the National Education, Health and Allies Workers' Union (Nehawu) picketed outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday demanding answers from their nationwide strike last month.

The union protested against the non-payment of the public sector 2020 salary increases, shortages of coronavirus personal protective equipment for frontline workers, non-filling of vacant posts leading to staff shortages and covid-19 corruption.

Union spokesperson Khaya Xaba said they had expected President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond to their demands by September 10.

"This protest is a follow up as we are still [awaiting] a response from government in relation to the issues we've raised. We are expecting someone from government to speak to us," Xaba said.

The picket comes at the time when the union's national office bearers are meeting with the ANC top six over the same issues on Monday.

"Our national office bearers are raising the same issues with the ANC explaining that it will difficult for Nehawu to campaign for the ANC in the next election because of how ANC deployees in government are treating us," Xaba said.

He said it would be difficult for Nehawu to convince its members who are going through tough times caused by decisions taken by ANC deployees in the government to be convinced to vote for the same party in the next local government elections next year.

Xaba said the issue of salary increases was most important as front-line workers are now subjected to poverty.

