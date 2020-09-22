South Africa

These are SA's 30 gender-based violence hotspots

22 September 2020 - 16:17

Police minister Bheki Cele says gender-based violence is a societal evil that must be contained at all costs.

Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Cele described it as a second pandemic that had reached crisis levels in the country. He identified 30 hotspots for gender-based violence in the country that will get special attention.

This comes as he revealed that only 130 of the 4,058 people arrested for alleged gender-based violence since the announcement of the lockdown in March had been convicted, which translated into a conviction rate of only 3%.

Gauteng recorded the most reported cases at 743 with 1,173 arrests. This was followed by the Western Cape with 534 cases and 1,093 arrests, the Eastern Cape with 243 cases and 488 arrests, and KwaZulu-Natal with 230 cases and 375 arrests.

Cele said following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pronouncements around gender-based violence, it was still rife under lockdown.

GBV hotspots may be overlooked due to lack of resources and reporting by victims — experts

There are concerns that some areas in the country might be overlooked as hotspots for gender-based violence due to the lack of resources and ...
News
3 days ago

“The work of the interministerial committee on GBV continues. As a member of this [committee], in our efforts to drill down to community and district level in our response to GBV, government has pinned down 30 GBV hotspots,” he said.

He said the list was compiled based on nine key variables, including the number of cases reported to the SAPS during the 2019/2020 financial year. These cases included:

  • rape;

  • human trafficking for sexual offences;

  • kidnapping for sexual offences; and

  • domestic-related human trafficking.

“Figures of reported domestic violence related cases of murder, rape attempted murder and assault GBH were also considered when compiling this list,” he said.

He said the hotspot list also included eight other variables, such as calls received related to domestic violence and gender-based violence.

“Data was also included from victim support services, such as Thuthuzela Centres, health facilities and other data from other departments that paint a picture of GBV in a particular area.”

The minister said as part of the police integrated sexual offences and GBV action plan, there were proactive measures with short-, medium- to long-term time frames.

“GBV remains a priority crime for the SAPS. As a prevention measure, the SAPS will also continue to have a sustained public awareness and community-based campaigns at the identified areas on GBV.”

Orange Farm residents hunt for missing child, fearing the worst

Residents launched a manhunt to find a man they believed had been spotted with a child reported missing from a school in Orange Farm, south of ...
News
3 hours ago

He said all police stations in those identified areas are expected to have a permanent desk dedicated to GBV.

“The dedicated desk will reduce the risk of ill-treatment at the hands of officers, as we have seen in some instances. These permanent desks should not be limited to the hotspots areas only but should be a norm at all stations,” he said.

The top 30 GBV hotspots in SA are:

  1. Delft
  2. Dobsonville
  3. Mamelodi East
  4. Bloemspruit
  5. Tembisa
  6. Diepsloot
  7. Umlazi
  8. Mitchells Plain
  9. Empangeni
  10. Ikageng
  11. Nyanga
  12. Osizweni
  13. Inanda
  14. KwaMashu
  15. Temba
  16. Ntuzuma
  17. Khayelitsha
  18. Kopanong
  19. Kwazakhele
  20. Honeydew
  21. Alexandra
  22. Kraaifontein
  23. Moroka
  24. Gugulethu
  25. Mthatha
  26. Orange Farm
  27. Mfuleni
  28. Butterworth
  29. Plessislaer
  30. Bellville

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bheki Cele to outline plan to combat GBV in hotspots, clarity on level 1 rules

Police Minister Bheki Cele is set to provide details on a plan to combat gender-based violence and femicide in hotspot areas, as proposed by ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Girlfriend 'beaten to death with extension cord in rage of jealousy'

A Butterworth man who allegedly beat his girlfriend to death with an extension cord in a jealous rage will appear in court on Tuesday
News
1 day ago

'Where is Bheki Cele?': SA angry over lack of action in solving GBV deaths

Calls are mounting for police minister Bheki Cele to take action against the scourge of gender-based violence (GVB) and deaths in SA.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Crayfish worth over R6m seized on N2 in Western Cape South Africa
  2. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications South Africa
  4. Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error News
  5. Weapons and ammunition found in unoccupied section of Bara hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X