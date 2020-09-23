South Africa

Fire rips through Maritzburg informal settlement

23 September 2020 - 16:07
A fire broke out at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Emergency services have been battling to contain a fire that broke out at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

It is unclear how the fire started, however the Msunduzi municipality said in a statement that the fire would affect power supply to neighbouring areas as it was burning in the vicinity of an electricity tower.

“Our thoughts are with the victims during this terrible ordeal and we are responding with all available resources.

“Our disaster management teams will work tirelessly to help the affected resident with humanitarian assistance,” said Msunduzi mayor Mzi Thebolla.

In December last year 164 people were left homeless after a fire ripped through the settlement.

TimesLIVE

