South Africa

WATCH | Brazen heist in broad daylight at petrol station in Witpoortjie

23 September 2020 - 15:58 By Iavan Pijoos
A Mercedes-Benz with three suspects attempted to block the cash van and instructed the driver to open the vehicle to access any further cash and firearms inside.
A Mercedes-Benz with three suspects attempted to block the cash van and instructed the driver to open the vehicle to access any further cash and firearms inside.
Image: Screengrab of video

An armed gang made off with an undisclosed amount of money after a cash heist at a petrol station in Witpoortjie, Roodepoort.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann said officers were collecting cash when they were attacked at about 11am on Tuesday.

One suspect was carrying a rifle and attacked a guard as he entered the cash van and cash was taken.

A gold Mercedes-Benz with three occupants then blocked the exit route and instructed the driver of the cash van to open the vehicle to gain access to more cash and firearms inside, said Bartmann.

Cash in Transit Robbery today, Engen Garage Florida, Witpoortjie, JHB.

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The guard refused and the suspects eventually fled in a white Audi A4 and the C class Mercedes.

“We are very concerned about the spike in incidents. We definitely saw a decline in the first half of the year but this is changing rapidly,” said Bartmann.

“At present there have been no arrests but we are working closely with SAPS and our specialist investigative teams. Any information from the public is welcome and should be communicated immediately.”

Police could not comment on the matter.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Wanted CIT suspect behind bars

A suspect who was wanted by the Hawks was arrested in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, at the weekend.
News
1 week ago

Bloemfontein hit by spate of violent CIT robberies — all before teatime

Bloemfontein is busy mopping up after a spate of violent cash-in-transit robberies, seemingly committed by a single gang.
News
2 weeks ago

Cash van crashes into home as driver tries to escape robbers in Welgelegen

A cash van landed inside a residential property in Welgelegen, Cape Town, on Thursday after its driver tried to flee from robbers. He died of gunshot ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications South Africa
  3. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  4. ‘I held on for dear life’: mom as man grabs daughter through car window South Africa
  5. Fat-shamer Donovan Tooth breaks his silence after receiving death threats South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X