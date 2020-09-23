WATCH | Brazen heist in broad daylight at petrol station in Witpoortjie

An armed gang made off with an undisclosed amount of money after a cash heist at a petrol station in Witpoortjie, Roodepoort.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann said officers were collecting cash when they were attacked at about 11am on Tuesday.

One suspect was carrying a rifle and attacked a guard as he entered the cash van and cash was taken.

A gold Mercedes-Benz with three occupants then blocked the exit route and instructed the driver of the cash van to open the vehicle to gain access to more cash and firearms inside, said Bartmann.