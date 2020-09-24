South Africa

Two KZN men gunned down outside their home

24 September 2020 - 15:20 By Lwandile Bhengu
Two KZN men were shot outside their home in Canelands north of Durban on Thursday
Two KZN men were shot outside their home in Canelands north of Durban on Thursday
Image: File

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the murder of two men who were gunned down outside their home in Canelands, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) were called to an informal settlement in the area where they found two men riddled with bullets outside their shack on Station Road.

“They had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

“Eleven spent 9mm cartridges was recovered in the vicinity of the bodies.

“One cartridge was recovered inside a room where one of the deceased resided,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

“Blood was also discovered on his bed.

“Residents of the informal settlement gathered at the scene but claimed to have seen or heard nothing,” he added.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident saying two murder dockets had been opened at Verulam police station for investigation.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Police confirm arrest in the murder of top CT cop Charl Kinnear

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of Anti-Gang Unit section commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.
News
7 hours ago

'We want to put this behind us and move on': Deacon family as murder trial resumes

The mourning Deacon family want to put the past behind them and move on. They want to remember the good times and memories they shared with their ...
News
1 day ago

Woman, 80, murdered at Limpopo retirement centre

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt after the murder of an 80-year-old woman at the Karool retirement village in Polokwane.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications South Africa
  3. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  4. ‘I held on for dear life’: mom as man grabs daughter through car window South Africa
  5. Architects on mission to stop demolition of ‘iconic’ Durban home News

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X