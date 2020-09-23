'We want to put this behind us and move on': Deacon family as murder trial resumes

The mourning Deacon family want to put the past behind them and move on. They want to remember the good times and memories they shared with their loved ones, not the brutality of their final moments.

“We are going to miss them tremendously. We were a very close family and had times together which we are going to cherish forever,” Christa Deacon told TimesLIVE.

“We still laugh about the things that happened when we were together and the smallest of things that remind us of them.”

Ocean Basket franchise owner Lizette, 55, and her mother Hettie, 70, were attacked in their Polokwane home on September 10. They were stabbed before being tied up and put in the back of their SUV vehicle. The vehicle was found abandoned next to the R37 between Polokwane and Lebowakgomo on the same night.

Their domestic worker Sophie Mmako, 51, who had worked for the family since 1996, was arrested.

Her boyfriend Lazarus Mahlo, 41, was arrested in Tembisa, Gauteng. Mahlo had worked at the Ocean Basket outlet until recently.

Their co-accused, Casper Mudau, 35, and Advanced Amid, 30, were arrested in Mookgophong and Polokwane on September 13.

All four accused are expected to appear in court on Friday.