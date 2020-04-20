Soldier among five arrested for illegal Joburg land invasion

A soldier was among a group of people arrested trying to illegally invade land in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, on Monday, said mayor Geoff Makhubo.

Makhubo visited the area on Monday following reports that several families were left destitute after their illegally erected structures were destroyed by Red Ants last week.

“While we were on site, we witnessed several persons actively engaged in invading land. Shockingly, among five persons arrested today is a member of the South African National Defence Force in active service at the 21 Battalion,” said Makhubo in a statement.

He moved to clarify that while the Red Ants had been deployed to destroy structures there last week, all those structures were either unoccupied or incomplete. The department of social development had been tasked with tracing the relevant families.