South Africa

Rafting excursion ends in tragedy as guide dies in Storms River

28 September 2020 - 08:10
A river rafting guide died in the Storms River at the weekend.
A river rafting guide died in the Storms River at the weekend.
Image: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP

A rafting excursion ended in tragedy at the weekend when a river guide died during an outing with paddlers on the Storms River in the Eastern Cape.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the incident happened on Saturday evening, but officials were only able to recover the 31-year-old guide's body on Sunday.

The recovery was conducted by the police diving unit, SANParks rangers and government forensic pathology officials.

“On Saturday early evening, NSRI Plettenberg Bay duty crew and police had responded to Storms River mouth after nine people, two river guides and seven guests, were reported overdue from a paddle down the Storms River on rafts,” said NSRI station commander in Oyster Bay, Lodewyk van Rensburg.

When the group reached the rendezvous location, there were only eight people on the rafts.

“They reported that one of the river guides had fallen into the water further upriver and was recovered by the group, who performed resuscitation efforts on the man, but he was not revived,” said Van Rensburg.

He said the group had left his body upriver.

“An operation to recover his body took place from first light on Sunday morning,” said Van Rensburg.

The body was recovered and placed into the care of the forensic pathology services.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

The NSRI conveyed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Enock Mpianzi's family to sue for R10m after river-rafting tragedy

The family is suing the education department, the Nyati Bush and River Break lodge and Parktown Boys' High principal Malcolm Williams for R10m in ...
News
3 months ago

Rafting through the Grand Canyon: Hours from rescue, I knew we were about to flip

Dozens of explorers have died trying to navigate the canyon. Levison Wood tries not to be one of them
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Parys is a budget-friendly paradise for adventurers

Whitewater rafting on the Vaal and a tough hike make for the perfect glamping weekend, writes Davison Mudzingwa
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town tavern owner implicated in Pete Mihalik murder plot killed South Africa
  2. Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC News
  3. Xenophobic rhetoric on social media sparks fears of attacks on foreigners in SA South Africa
  4. Top cop Charl Kinnear was close to cracking 'guns-to-gangs' syndicate before ... News
  5. Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning News

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X