Western Cape booze traders hit with more than R1.7m in fines under lockdown: What you need to know

More than R1.7m worth of fines have been issued to liquor vendors for breaking lockdown regulations in the Western Cape during the past six months.

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz revealed this week that the fines were issued between March 27 and September 25.

He said the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) was conducting 168 investigations into liquor vendors who have contravened the National Disaster Risk Management Act regulations. Of that number, 46 liquor licences were suspended.

“Fines to the amount of R1,731,220 were issued, of which R891,220 was suspended for a period of 24 months on condition the licence holder does not contravene the WCLA and licence conditions again during this period,,” Fritz said.

Fritz commended the liquor authority for their consistent efforts to reduce alcohol-related harms, and called on residents to report liquor vendors who contravene the regulations.