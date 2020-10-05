South Africa

Body of 'bullet-riddled' man found on farm in Limpopo

05 October 2020 - 11:59
Police said the bullet-riddled body of the man was found in one of the rooms.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The body of a 28-year-old man has been found riddled with bullets at a farm near Groblersdal in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the body of the man was found in a farmhouse at Frischgewagt farm, between Stoffberg and Groblersdal, just after midnight on Monday.

On arrival, the police found the wife of the man and community members at the scene, he said.

Mojapelo said the “bullet-riddled body” of the man was found in one of the rooms.

“The investigations into the circumstances of the shootings have already begun” he said.

No arrests had been made.

TimesLIVE

