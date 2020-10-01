Starve the farm attackers before they starve the country

Stabbed multiple times, beaten to a pulp, her jaw broken, face fractured and left for dead, Jakobs, who farms lucerne and pecan nuts, stumbled for nearly 14km through neighbours’ fields, in the dark, before she found help.

“I remember thinking of all the projects I had left, all the work that I wanted to do on the farm, who would look after my workers and that I was not ready to die.”

Since her attack in February, and after multiple hospital admissions, Jakobs, like hundreds of established and emerging farmers who have survived violent attacks, is battling to get back on her feet and keep her farm productive.

“It’s been a struggle. For two years I have battled crippling infrastructure theft and then I was attacked.”