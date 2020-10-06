South Africa

Hawks seize R1.4m luxury car in Limpopo corruption investigation

06 October 2020 - 13:26 By TimesLIVE
A Limpopo official's vehicle was attached as part of a corruption investigation by the Hawks.
A Limpopo official's vehicle was attached as part of a corruption investigation by the Hawks.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks in Limpopo have seized a vehicle worth R1.4m in Mokopane as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption in the Mogalakwena municipality.

The serious corruption investigation team descended on a municipal official's home on Tuesday morning and seized the luxury Mercedes-Benz, said police Capt Matimba Maluleke.

The Hawk's priority crime specialised investigation unit (asset forfeiture) successfully secured a court preservation order on September 30 to seize the vehicle, he said.

Investigations are continuing.

"This comes in the wake of a 2018 investigation after the Hawks received information that businesspeople allegedly deposited money into a vehicle dealership's account for the official to purchase a vehicle of his choice as a gratification," said Maluleke.

"It is alleged between 2017 and 2019, different companies were awarded tenders worth more than R50m by the municipality."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Businessman Edwin Sodi's fleet of luxury cars attached

A white Bentley, a red Ferrari and a black Porsche Cayenne belonging to Edwin Sodi and his company Blackhead Consulting have been attached by the ...
News
2 hours ago

What the 'asbestos seven' stand to lose if the Asset Forfeiture Unit has its way

In a bid to recoup the R300m state funds allegedly lost to corruption and fraud in the Free State asbestos saga, the NPA's asset forfeiture unit on ...
News
3 days ago

Bout of spring-cleaning must scrub out the dirty office bearers, too

When Cyril Ramaphosa took over the presidency of the ANC at Nasrec in 2017, there were high hopes for national renewal, a yearning among people that ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  2. 'We can't breathe': Sodi made millions with asbestos deal as Free State ... News
  3. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  4. Neighbours at war over 'a lot of noise' News
  5. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X