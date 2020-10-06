Hawks seize R1.4m luxury car in Limpopo corruption investigation

The Hawks in Limpopo have seized a vehicle worth R1.4m in Mokopane as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption in the Mogalakwena municipality.

The serious corruption investigation team descended on a municipal official's home on Tuesday morning and seized the luxury Mercedes-Benz, said police Capt Matimba Maluleke.

The Hawk's priority crime specialised investigation unit (asset forfeiture) successfully secured a court preservation order on September 30 to seize the vehicle, he said.

Investigations are continuing.

"This comes in the wake of a 2018 investigation after the Hawks received information that businesspeople allegedly deposited money into a vehicle dealership's account for the official to purchase a vehicle of his choice as a gratification," said Maluleke.

"It is alleged between 2017 and 2019, different companies were awarded tenders worth more than R50m by the municipality."

