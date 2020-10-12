South Africa

High ranking police officer arrested for alleged fraud related to tender

12 October 2020 - 09:17 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A high ranking police officer has been arrested in connection with an alleged multi-million tender fraud. File picture.
A high ranking police officer has been arrested in connection with an alleged multi-million tender fraud. File picture.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A high profile police officer has been arrested for alleged fraud relating to a multimillion-rand tender for emergency warning equipment.

According to the Investigating Directorate (ID), the officer is the 13th accused expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

“Her arrest and appearance relate to the supply of emergency warning equipment for the SA Police Service in 2017. The contract price and exposure to the police fiscus was R191m. However, R65m was paid to the service provider, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd. Payment of R22m was stopped in the advanced stage of the Investigating Directorate's probe into the matter,” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala.

The police officer and other suspects who were recently arrested join former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, lieutenant general Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena (retired divisional commissioner), brigadier James Ramanjalum, major general Ravichandran Pillay, colonel Thomas Dumas Marima and sergeant Maetapese Joseph Mulaiwa.

Others who are also allegedly involved are Judy Rose, Samantha Andrews, Vimpie Manthatha and a company represented by its director.

They all face similar charges.

TimesLIVE

State opposes bail for 'risky' accused in police vehicle marking tender bust

Fifteen of the 16 people who appeared before the Pretoria Regional Court in connection with the award of a tender for reflective markings on police ...
News
4 months ago

How top cop Phahlane was ‘shielded’ from prosecution

Former top cop Khomotso Phahlane allegedly enjoyed the protection of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the National Prosecuting ...
Politics
1 year ago

Durban cop hands himself to police in multimillion-rand World Cup tender saga

A former policeman, implicated in corruption relating to a multimillion-rand police tender, has handed himself over at Central Police Station in ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  2. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News
  3. ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps News
  4. Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela gets tongues wagging over condolences for Willem de Klerk South Africa

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
X