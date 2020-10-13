South Africa

Body of missing girl, 8, found behind outside room of house

13 October 2020 - 07:16
Less than 24 hours after a young girl was reported missing in Katlehong, her body was discovered behind a backroom of a house.
Image: Blessings Ramoba via Facebook

Less than 24 hours after an eight-year-old girl was reported missing in Motloung section in Katlehong, southeast of Johannesburg, her body was found dumped behind an outside room of a house on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Brig Mathapelo Peters said a case of murder was opened after the gruesome discovery.

“Members from Katlehong North SAPS on Monday morning, October 12, were alerted to the body of a child found in Katlehong. On arrival at the scene, police found the little girl's body behind a back room. Paramedics certified the child dead on the scene,” she said.  

Peters said the child  had been reported missing by her mother on Sunday evening around 10pm.  

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. The post mortem will further determine the exact course of her death,” added Peters.

TimesLIVE 

