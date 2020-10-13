From lingering Covid symptoms to shortened recovery time: roundup of latest studies

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

COVID-19 ANTIBODIES LAST AT LEAST THREE MONTHS

People infected with Covid-19 develop antibodies targeting the new coronavirus that last for at least three months, according to two reports published on Thursday in Science Immunology. The two studies, together involving nearly 750 patients, both point to immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which start showing up well after an infection begins, as the longest-lasting.

Researchers found IgG antibodies with two targets — a spike protein on the virus that helps it infect cells, and a part of the spike called the receptor binding domain (RBD) — lasted more than 100 days.

While the protective effect of Covid-19 antibodies is not completely clear, Jen Gommerman of the University of Toronto, co-author of the study, said her team also found levels of so-called neutralising antibodies, which inactivate the virus, “appeared to be very stable”.