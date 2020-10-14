'Fake and unreliable': Hawks slam Twitter accounts in its name

The Hawks on Tuesday distanced themselves from social media accounts purporting to be its official pages.

Spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the directorate only communicated through police service channels.

“The only official social media pages under which the directorate communicates are the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the SA Police Service. We hereby declare all social media pages purporting to be the Hawks' official pages as fake and unreliable,” he said.

Mulaudzi flagged two “fake” accounts on Twitter.

One, @HawksSAPS, had 439 followers by 9pm on Tuesday night. The other, @HawksZA, had 7,797 followers by the same time.

TimesLIVE