WATCH | 'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin Horner's family

Police minister Bheki Cele visited the family home of slain farm manager Brendin Horner in Paul Roux, in the Free State, on Tuesday afternoon.

He said while the family is hurting and nothing will bring Horner back, justice and stopping crime in the community is their main priority.

Cele spent the afternoon with farm workers at the Meets Agricultural Union Hall, where a memorandum was handed over by the farming community. Cele promised to return to the community in 21 days with solutions.

Some of the farmers' grievances included members of the Saps allegedly being involved in criminal activities on farms, a lack of security from the state and more than R1m in stolen goods every month.

Gilly Scheepers, who owned the farm Horner worked on, said: “It's terrible to say, but a young man's life would perhaps bring peace and stability back into the farming community”.