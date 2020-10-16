South Africa

Two men sentenced to life for murder of UniZulu professor

16 October 2020 - 14:18
University of Zululand professor Gregory Kamwendo was murdered at his home in Empangeni in 2018 after uncovering a scam at the university in which students received fake degrees.
Image: University of Zululand

The killers of University of Zululand (UniZulu) professor Gregory Kamwendo have been sentenced to life imprisonment following his brutal murder in 2018. 

Oscar Mkhuliseni Mthiyane, 53, and Selby Nkuna, 49, were handed down life sentences in the Pietermartizburg high court on Thursday for the murder of Kamwendo, 53, a former professor and dean in the faculty of arts at UniZulu. 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said on May 22 2018 that Kamwendo parked his vehicle inside his gated estate on Durnford Road in Empangeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

"While stationary in his vehicle, he was shot and killed by two men. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body and was declared dead at the scene. A case of murder was opened for investigation at Empangeni police station," she said. 

Nkuna, Kamwendo’s former colleague, and Dundee security guard Mthiyane were arrested in a police swoop in November 2018. 

"The two accused were positively identified and linked to the case. They were tried in court and made several court appearances until they were sentenced. The investigation revealed that Nkuna was a lecturer working at the same institution as the deceased."

Nkuna is alleged to have put a R25,000 price tag on Kamwendo’s head, and Mthiyani facilitated the hit.

SowetanLIVE reported that Kamwendo’s murder come after the professor had uncovered a fraudulent PhD syndicate at the institution.

The paper reported that Kamwendo had opposed the alleged syndicate, which ultimately resulted in his death.

TimesLIVE

