South Africa

Businesswoman arrested for damaging City of Johannesburg computer hard drives, and theft

19 October 2020 - 07:17 By TimesLIVE
The Johannesburg metro police department says a woman was arrested for theft and damage to the city's computer equipment. File Photo.
The Johannesburg metro police department says a woman was arrested for theft and damage to the city's computer equipment. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A woman who has five companies registered in her name allegedly entered a City of Johannesburg (CoJ) building in Braamfontein under false pretences to gain access to its computer equipment.

Johannesburg metropolitan police department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said security personnel stationed at the Metro Centre in Braamfontein on Thursday reported theft and damage of computer hard drives on the third, fourth and fifth floors in the A block building.

A preliminary investigation showed the suspect visited the offices on October 10 and 14. Her movements were captured on CCTV cameras.

“It was also discovered she misrepresented herself at the security access point by giving false personal details, pretending to be a CoJ employee and forging a CoJ system analysis program number.”

She was arrested when security personnel were alerted that she had returned to the building on October 17.

“The group forensic and investigation service profiling system showed the correct name and surname of the suspect with five active companies registered on the system detailing the suspect's full names and address,” said Fihla.

The woman has been charged with theft and malicious damage to property.

TimesLIVE

Fake attorneys bust for 'extorting' cash from Joburg hotel to 'lower rates bill'

Two suspects masquerading as attorneys collecting debts have been arrested for allegedly trying to extort R67,000 from a Johannesburg hotel to reduce ...
News
1 day ago

Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money'

The tens of millions of rand spent fixing Joburg’s iconic double-decker M1 highway appears to have been a waste of money.
News
5 days ago

Joburg considers ditching some taxi services to reduce traffic congestion

The City of Joburg is planning on replacing some of its minibus taxi services with the Rea Vaya BRT system, with owners of the affected taxi services ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  4. 'They can go to Absa': Lucky Montana as Zondo follows the money in Prasa graft ... News
  5. Court clips Shauwn Mkhize's financial wings over Sars debt South Africa

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
"I stole for a living": Inside the life of a reformed livestock thief
X