Businesswoman arrested for damaging City of Johannesburg computer hard drives, and theft

A woman who has five companies registered in her name allegedly entered a City of Johannesburg (CoJ) building in Braamfontein under false pretences to gain access to its computer equipment.

Johannesburg metropolitan police department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said security personnel stationed at the Metro Centre in Braamfontein on Thursday reported theft and damage of computer hard drives on the third, fourth and fifth floors in the A block building.

A preliminary investigation showed the suspect visited the offices on October 10 and 14. Her movements were captured on CCTV cameras.

“It was also discovered she misrepresented herself at the security access point by giving false personal details, pretending to be a CoJ employee and forging a CoJ system analysis program number.”

She was arrested when security personnel were alerted that she had returned to the building on October 17.

“The group forensic and investigation service profiling system showed the correct name and surname of the suspect with five active companies registered on the system detailing the suspect's full names and address,” said Fihla.

The woman has been charged with theft and malicious damage to property.

TimesLIVE