'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the state capture inquiry

EFF leader Julius Malema appears to be unfazed by reports of looming investigations into him, his family and the party's deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu.

According to the Sunday Times, the state capture inquiry issued SA's major banks with subpoenas to provide all Malema's financial records, and those of his wife, Mantoa, and his late grandmother, Sarah.

Also under investigation will be his lawyer, Ian Levitt, Malema's Ratanang family trust and companies linked to him through his allies.

The inquiry will reportedly analyse the information of at least 36 individuals and entities.

An investigation insider told the Sunday Times it was provided information by alleged whistleblowers. The source said investigators are studying bank records provided to the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The inquiry is also reported to be investigating Shivambu's brother Brian and his companies, which allegedly illegally benefited from the R2.3bn VBS Mutual Bank "heist". The report says this is to establish whether any state funds were deposited into the accounts under investigation.

While some have viewed this alleged move by the inquiry as a serious turn in the investigations into state capture, Malema tweeted on Sunday that he is more than willing to co-operate with the inquiry.