'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies
New front for Zondo probe as EFF leaders' finances face scrutiny
18 October 2020 - 00:05
The Zondo commission is going after EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu in its investigation of state capture.
In a move that opens up a new area of inquiry beyond the acts of former president Jacob Zuma and his allies, subpoenas were issued to the country's major banks to provide all Malema's financial records...
