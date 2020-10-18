'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies

New front for Zondo probe as EFF leaders' finances face scrutiny

The Zondo commission is going after EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu in its investigation of state capture.



In a move that opens up a new area of inquiry beyond the acts of former president Jacob Zuma and his allies, subpoenas were issued to the country's major banks to provide all Malema's financial records...