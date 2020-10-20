South Africa

Landmark hotel goes hi-tech against coronavirus in battle to stay open

UV light and electrically charged vapour deployed in fight against Covid-19

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
20 October 2020 - 17:35
The Table Bay Hotel is going all out to attract visitors by making sure it is as Covid-proof as possible.
Image: Supplied

The Table Bay Hotel is famous for its views in Cape Town. But it’s what goes unseen that has allowed the five-star hotel to reopen its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Disinfecting machines, electrostatically charged mist and a lot of invisible sanitiser are just some of the weapons deployed against the pandemic ahead of the hotel’s official opening on October 30.

Hotel managers this week revealed the extent of their antivirus arsenal, which they hope will go some way to enticing tourists back to one of the country’s landmark hotels.

Guests not only get screened before entering, as per normal protocol; they are ushered across a “walk-off” mat — to sanitise their shoes — before being led up to a sealed and Covid-19 compliant room, where they can socially distance even from hotel staff. Room service trolleys are parked outside the room, TV menus are operable via smartphone, and linen is delivered in sealed packages.

“Used linen all gets stripped off beds. Gowns and slippers, any removable item, gets taken out of the room in a sealed bag and taken to housekeeping,” said general manager Nico Myburgh.

It’s the same attention to detail in the dining room, where cutlery and food are sealed for maximum safety. The daily menu can also be instantly downloaded on a mobile phone via a quick-response bar code, removing the need for a physical menu.

Myburgh said the hotel protocols had been informed by guidelines drawn up by both the World Health Organisation and the Tourism Business Council of SA. Hotel staff are screened daily via a cellphone app called Sun Talk, involving a questionnaire.

Staff also received home training during lockdown on the use of personal protective equipment and other matters related to Covid-19 health protocols.

Myburgh said Sun International hopes to attract more local visitors due to the travel embargo barring international tourists from high-risk countries.

He urged South Africans to check on specials and promotions, as well as the hotel’s concierge choice list of outdoor activities — all aimed at promoting wellness. These include guided meditation sessions on Lion’s Head, mountain biking on a Cape wine estate, and a braai at Cape Point.

“We’re trying to say to locals that we are accessible,” said Table Bay public relations manager Sarah Prins.

The 329-room hotel is hosting the Miss SA finalists ahead of Saturday’s crowning pageant.

TimesLIVE

