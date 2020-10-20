Landmark hotel goes hi-tech against coronavirus in battle to stay open

The Table Bay Hotel is famous for its views in Cape Town. But it’s what goes unseen that has allowed the five-star hotel to reopen its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Disinfecting machines, electrostatically charged mist and a lot of invisible sanitiser are just some of the weapons deployed against the pandemic ahead of the hotel’s official opening on October 30.

Hotel managers this week revealed the extent of their antivirus arsenal, which they hope will go some way to enticing tourists back to one of the country’s landmark hotels.

Guests not only get screened before entering, as per normal protocol; they are ushered across a “walk-off” mat — to sanitise their shoes — before being led up to a sealed and Covid-19 compliant room, where they can socially distance even from hotel staff. Room service trolleys are parked outside the room, TV menus are operable via smartphone, and linen is delivered in sealed packages.

“Used linen all gets stripped off beds. Gowns and slippers, any removable item, gets taken out of the room in a sealed bag and taken to housekeeping,” said general manager Nico Myburgh.