South Africa

WATCH | Luxury watches stolen during robbery at Joburg restaurant

23 October 2020 - 10:33 By Iavan Pijoos

Luxury watches including Rolex and TAG Heuer were stolen during a robbery at a restaurant in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Istanbul Kebab owner Burhan Demirtas told TimesLIVE that a group of his regular customers arrived at the restaurant at about midday to have a meal and smoke shisha(hookah or hubbly bubbly).

They were seated at a table in the smoking area close to the road.

At about 2pm, two men jumped over the railing into the restaurant.

“I was close to them [customers] by the till. When the guys jumped over into the restaurant, I thought they were joking and were friends because normally it's very safe and secure at the restaurant.

“There were also many cars parked outside and people walking up and down.”

Demirtas said the two men pulled out firearms and demanded watches and it all happened very fast.

“There were bags and laptops on the table but they just wanted the watches [and phones].

“They took the watches and, as they took phones from on top of the table, a gunshot went off by accident.

“The bullet just missed the head of one of our customers, so he was very lucky,” he said.

The robbers made off with four luxury watches and two cellphones.

According to Demirtas, the robbers got into a silver BMW which had been parked at a nearby petrol station.

Demirtas has called on the government to urgently intervene in the crime in the country, specifically robberies at restaurants.

Gauteng police could not immediately comment on the matter.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | KZN business owner shot during attempted robbery

A 31-year-old KwaZulu-Natal business owner is recovering in hospital after being shot and injured during what is believed to have been a foiled ...
News
2 days ago

Domestic workers arrested for Ocean Basket owner's murder, Zimbabwean sought

Police in Limpopo made another breakthrough in the murders of businesswoman Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie when a team of investigators ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Man arrested after 'trying to snatch girl' at Florida pizza shop

A 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a four-year-old girl at a pizza shop in Florida, Johannesburg.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Hawks nab director of company over R4.8m fraud in OR Tambo Municipality South Africa
  2. Dear SA challenges decision to extend national state of disaster South Africa
  3. 'Some hysterical voices you simply must ignore': Thuli Madonsela South Africa
  4. Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri earns over R500,000 a month South Africa
  5. New twist in Brendin Horner murder case, lawyers question 'circumstantial' ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X