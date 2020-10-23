WATCH | Luxury watches stolen during robbery at Joburg restaurant

Luxury watches including Rolex and TAG Heuer were stolen during a robbery at a restaurant in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Istanbul Kebab owner Burhan Demirtas told TimesLIVE that a group of his regular customers arrived at the restaurant at about midday to have a meal and smoke shisha(hookah or hubbly bubbly).

They were seated at a table in the smoking area close to the road.

At about 2pm, two men jumped over the railing into the restaurant.

“I was close to them [customers] by the till. When the guys jumped over into the restaurant, I thought they were joking and were friends because normally it's very safe and secure at the restaurant.

“There were also many cars parked outside and people walking up and down.”