Court proceedings against KZN gender activist's alleged killer postponed

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
27 October 2020 - 14:06
Friends and family of Lindokuhle Cele were at the Durban high court on Tuesday to seek justice for the gender activist's brutal murder.
Family and friends seeking justice for the murder of well-known Durban gender activist Lindokuhle Cele were disappointed when court proceedings against his alleged killer were adjourned on Tuesday.

Mvuyisi Mabhuda Moguda, 30, appeared in the Durban high court. The matter was adjourned until Wednesday as the advocate had forgotten his bib and could not appear before the court.

Cele, 23, a well-known LGBTQI activist, was stabbed to death in February outside a butchery in Umlazi K section, south of Durban.

His murder sparked outrage on Twitter as #Justice4Lindo trended at the time of his killing.

A close friend of Cele's said in an e-mail sent to the Sunday Times: “The community watched as Lindo begged for his life. The knife was still lodged in Lindo's eye cavity when he succumbed to his injuries later that day.” 

His aunt Nombuso Cele told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the family was still reeling from the brutal killing.

"We are destroyed. It is painful to keep coming to court and leaving without answers. What could possibly be the motive for killing someone and bringing such pain in our lives?" she said.

