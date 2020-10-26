Gauteng woman in court for her British Facebook friend's murder

A Gauteng woman appeared in the Vereeniging magistrate's court on Monday, charged with murdering a 71-year-old British man who had travelled to SA to meet her.

Zaheera Boomgaard is alleged to have murdered Jamnadas Harkant Nathvani, whose charred remains were identified two weeks ago, almost eight months after he travelled from India, where he had been on a pilgrimage, to SA to meet her.

They had met on Facebook before Nathvani, a philanthropist, arrived in SA in January to meet Boomgaard.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the matter was on Monday adjourned to November 6 for a formal bail application.

Boomgaard is also charged with murdering her friend, Lynette Mustapha.