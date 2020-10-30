South Africa

Alcohol industry warns its colleagues against breaking lockdown regulations

30 October 2020 - 13:59

Days after the SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to relax trading hours, it came out strongly against establishments breaking lockdown regulations.

Salba warned it would cut off supplies to those breaking the law...

