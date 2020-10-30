Eskom reports a R20bn loss — but the turnaround plan continues

Eskom saw its losses shrink slightly even as the embattled utility post increased revenues for the year.

Presenting the utility's 2020 financial results, group CEO Andre de Ruyter noted that five critical risks had materialised for the utility by March this year, three of which were disaster risks.

Revenue rose 11% to nearly R200bn, up from R180bn the previous year, but the net loss after tax was R20.5bn, slightly better than the R20.9bn loss the year before.

“Stage four load-shedding had to be implemented at Koeberg after sealife came into the cooling system,” he said.

Along with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the utility's outlook had worsened after ratings agency Moody's downgraded Eskom's sovereign rating to subinvestment grade at the end of March 2020.

The downgrade reduced Eskom's ability to borrow money from international investors and meant it would pay higher interest rates on loans.

The nationwide lockdown also saw average demand slump 5,680MW during level five of the lockdown.

Average demand had dropped during all stages of the lockdown but had now recovered to previous levels.

Some critics have slammed Eskom for not using the lockdown period to carry out urgent maintenance on its generating and transmission plants.

“We had to delay major upgrades due to individual worker safety [and] to prevent the spread of the virus,” said De Ruyter.

An additional burden for the cash-strapped utility was the R28bn currently owed by delinquent municipalities, 41% up on the previous financial year.