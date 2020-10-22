Lean, green machine: at last, Eskom has a plan that boffins say might work

It has several ideas to improve performance and cut debt, not least ramping up long-term maintenance

Eskom has started work on a possible green deal that could bring clean power alternatives online and help alleviate the utility’s crippling R488bn debt burden.



The state-owned monopoly utility, with its ailing operations and deteriorating finances, has been pinpointed as one of the single largest risks to the SA economy, not least because of its enormous debt – a solution for which is yet to be announced, even as the utility moves to unbundle itself into three business units...