South Africa

SA records 770 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with 54 deaths

02 November 2020 - 22:02 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 772 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.
SA recorded 772 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.
Image: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO

SA's Covid-19 recovery rate continued to stand at 90% on Monday, as the country recorded 772 new cases of the respiratory illness in the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Monday evening, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the new cases took the country to 727,595 total infections to date.

Mkhize also announced 54 new Covid-19 deaths since Sunday. Of these, just four took place in the last 24 to 48 hours, with the remaining 50 being historical deaths that had been verified since the release of Sunday's figures.

There are now 19,465 Covid-19 related deaths recorded across SA.

Mkhize said that there had also been 657,500 recoveries recorded in total, at a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,852,918 tests to date, with 10,402 being in the last 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fourth Covid testing vehicle hijacked in Nelson Mandela Bay

While the rate of Covid-19 infections continues to rise in Nelson Mandela Bay — with 200 to 300 new cases registered daily — a fourth vehicle ...
News
12 hours ago

Finding Covid-19 treatments is key as world pins hope on a vaccine

While Africa and the world wait anxiously for a vaccine against Covid-19, a global medical coalition is pushing ahead treatments to cure the disease.
News
3 hours ago

Gauteng records 'significant decline' in number of Covid-19 hospital admissions

Gauteng on Thursday recorded 228,128 Covid-19 cumulative cases and 4,717 related deaths.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Bentley & Maserati shipped illegally to Malawi: state in Shepherd Bushiri bail ... South Africa
  2. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  3. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  4. It’s Rodeo Drive or bust for 'uncouth' LA consul-general Thandile Sunduza News
  5. Durban businessman brutally murdered in home invasion South Africa

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X