SAA Technical CEO resigns

SAA, Mango and SAA Technical are all without permanent CEOs. File photo.
SAA confirmed on Monday that its technical CEO Adam Voss has resigned.

Voss joined SAA Technical in July 2019.

“We will announce an interim appointment for this role soon,” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said on Monday.

This follows the resignations of SAA chairperson Thandeka Mgoduso and Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout.

In recent weeks workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) picketed to protest about Voss's absence from office.

Voss's resignation means all three entities – SAA, Mango and SAAT - will be without permanent CEOs.

Last Wednesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced government's commitment to provide funding for SAA when he tabled his medium-term budget policy statement.

Mboweni announced that government would provide R10.5bn to be used to finalise the business rescue plan and restructuring of SAA.

“The R10.5bn allocated to SAA is not a bailout. A bailout would have made a huge injection into SAA.

“This is not what the budget has done. What’s in our budget are allocations for the requirements of business rescue practitioners,” Mboweni said.

