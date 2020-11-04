Nanny implicated in Daveyton toddler’s murder expected to take the stand

The nanny accused of murdering a toddler in her care is on Wednesday expected to take to the stand at the Benoni magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni.

Mannana Tsabane is expected to tell the court how Langelihle Mnguni, a one-year-old toddler, died in October 2019.

Tsabane has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and has, through her lawyer, told the court she was also a victim.

Lawyer Tebogo Maimela said Tsabane has indicated she intends to tell the court she loved the toddler and would never have caused him any harm.

The court has heard that Tsabane claimed she was attacked by a family neighbour and his friends who tried to rape her.

She alleged she and the child were forced to drink what she thought was a poisonous substance by the attackers, who later fled with the child.