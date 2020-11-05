Angie Motshekga visits Soweto as more than 1-million matrics begin exams

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is set to monitor the start of grade 12 final examinations on Thursday, starting with a visit to Soweto.

A record total of 1,058,699 candidates are expected to sit for their examinations from November 5 to December 15.

Spokesperson for the department Elijah Mhlanga said the exams would be on par with previous exams despite being struck by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It should be noted that despite the abnormal context, the Class of 2020 will be subjected to the same high quality of examination that previous cohorts were subjected to, as the department has not made any changes to the exam papers, which were already set in 2019.

“The state of readiness to write the 2020 examinations is predicated on a number of factors beyond the normal indicators of system readiness. The sector has had to double its efforts to ensure that the Class of 2020, despite the disruptions of the academic year, are fully prepared for this examination,” he said.