IN MEMES | Here's why the DA's new Tshwane MMC Bruce Lee had social media in meltdown mode

New mayor Randall Williams named his executive on Thursday, introducing Lee to the media.

“Lee was first elected to the council in 2011 and has served on the Section 79 oversight committee for economic development and spatial planning for several years. Armed with an MBA, a political science degree from universities in Taiwan and Hong Kong, Bruce has managed and run several businesses in the manufacturing and export sector in the southern African region,” Williams said.

Soon social media was filled with jokes and memes comparing him to the more famous US actor and martial artist Bruce Lee.

While some jokingly warned that Lee would not put up with nonsense in the city and a “black belt is needed there”, others asked if martial arts would not be compulsory for all residents in the city.

Even EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu joined in the reaction.